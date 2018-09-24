22 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Hamisa - Diamond's Mother Keeps Pleading With Me to Get Back With Her Son

Photo: Hamisa Mobetto/Instagram
Hamisa Mobetto.
By Thomas Matiko

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto has claimed that the mother of Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz has always wanted her to be with her son.

This despite recent accusations by the singer that she contacted a witch doctor to help her lure him into marriage.

Hamisa has further claimed that after the witchcraft allegation, Diamond's mother called her asking her to try and get back with him.

"Mama Diamond alinipigia simu nirudiane na Diamond, lakini mawifi ndio hivyo tena," Hamisa said during an interview with a Tanzanian radio station this week.

LEAKED VIDEO

Hamisa has also owned up to the fact that the voice recorded in the leaked audio, which exposed her conversation with the said witch doctor to help her entrap Diamond, is indeed her'S.

However, she claims the person she was talking to was a spiritual leader and not witch doctor as was alleged by Diamond.

She has accused Diamond's sisters of recording and later using the video to tarnish her name.

"Sauti ilikuwa ya kwangu, hakuwa ni mganga, alikuwa ni Sheikh kwa ajili ya dua, ni vitu vya kawaida sana lakini walirekodi," she said.

