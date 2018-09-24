21 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: High Court Lifts Ban By KFCB On Rafiki Film

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The High Court has now lifted the ban on the 'Rafiki' film, a local show that had been embargoed by the Kenya Film Classification Board for promoting gayism.

Justice Wilfrida Okwani suspended the ban for a period of seven days to allow the film to participate in the upcoming Oscar nominations.

She stated that during the period, the film will be open to viewing to willing adults only.

The Ezekiel Mutua-led board had sanctioned the film on grounds that it is promoting gay content.

However, while issuing the stay orders, Justice Okwani held that the Kenyan society is not weak "that it cannot withstand a high school play"

