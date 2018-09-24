Kenya: Here's Where and When You Can Watch Lesbian Movie 'Rafiki'

Producers of the controversial movie Rafiki have released screening dates, times and venues where movie goers in Kenya can watch it.

This is after the High Court on Friday temporarily lifted the ban which had been slapped on the movie by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

The court ruling has now paved way for Kenyans to watch the internationally acclaimed film for the first time in the country.

Among movie theaters where film lovers will be able to enjoy the movie is at Prestige Cinema on Prestige Plaza, Ngong Road from Sunday September 23 to Saturday September 29 for a total of seven days as ordered by the court.

MOVIE SCREENING

The first screening will be at 10am on Sunday, at 1.15pm on Monday and Tuesday while on Wednesday and Thursday it will be screened at 3.15pm. The last shows on Friday and Saturday will be at 12.50pm.

The film director, Wanuri Kahiu, who was on her way to Canada from France when the ruling was made, could not hide her joy on receiving the good news.

"I'm crying. In a French airport. In such Joy! Our constitution is strong! Give thanks to freedom of expression!!!! We did it!," she said.

A source privy to Ms Kahiu's travel arrangements told Nairobi News that she intends to attend the screening before they end in Nairobi.

The movie, about two young women from opposing political backgrounds who fall in love, was banned by KFCB on April 26 for "promoting lesbianism."

Ms Kahiu filed a lawsuit against the board on September 11, claiming that banning the film violated her constitutional right to free speech and free expression as an artiste.