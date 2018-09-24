South Africa: Family Members Arrested for Murder - Bethelsdorp

press release

Two family members (mother and daughter) and the mother's boyfriend were arrested shortly after a 32-year-old man was found lying on the side of the road in Vastrap in Booysens Park this morning.

According to police information, at about 09:00, the suspect's son went home after a month. He forced the door opened and was met by the three suspects inside the house. It is further alleged that the deceased left the house about a month ago due to a family altercation. The suspects rushed towards him and chased him into the street. He was assaulted with heavy stones and also stabbed several times on his face with a broken bottle neck. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

His mother (54), sister (21) and his mother's boyfriend (57) were arrested and detained on a charge of murder. They are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate court on Tuesday, 25/09.