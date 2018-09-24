South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Defrauding an Australian Couple

press release

Three suspects with their ages ranging between 27 and 38 years were arrested by Mthatha K9 members for fraud at Ngolo locality today the 23 September 2018 at about 12h30.

Members were following an information of hired motor vehicles that are being used by fraudsters that allegedly defrauded an Australian couple that was travelling from East London to Durban where the couple was allegedly robbed at a local business ATM in Mthatha yesterday the 22 September 2018 at about 14h00.

It is alleged that the couple was driving along the N2 when they were pulled off the road by two unknown men in a silver VW Polo with one of them wearing a reflector jacket labelled Eastern Cape Tourism Board. It is further alleged that the suspects demanded a tourism voucher claiming that the victims should pay tourism fee and they further took them to the ATM where their 3 bank cards were retained and after the suspects fled they noticed that their undisclosed amount of money was robbed.

During their arrest, when their vehicles were searched, 4 reflector jackets labelled Eastern Cape Tourism Board, a receipt book and R3450 amount of cash were found in their vehicles. Their vehicles were also confiscated. They will appear before Mthatha Magistrate Court on the 25 September 2018 facing charges of fraud.

"I commend you for this swift arrest. We must link them with all the incidents where our tourists are terrorised." Said the Acting Cluster Commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza.