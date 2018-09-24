Nigeria: National Assembly Postpones Resumption to October 9

The National Assembly has postponed its resumption earlier slated for Tuesday, Sept 25 to October 9.

In a statement last night in Abuja, the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori, said the postponement was due to the activities of political parties.

"This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that the resumption of plenary earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 25 has been postponed to Tuesday 9th October due to the activities of the primaries of the political parties.

"All Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are expected to resume plenary session by 10.am on the 9th of October, please," the statement said.

Daily Trust had last week reported that the National Assembly would not reconvene this week as earlier slated.

Our correspondent reports that the budget for the 2019 general elections and other national issues that await the approval of the National Assembly would be delayed due to the postponement.