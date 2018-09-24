24 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Okoth Obado to Be Charged With Murder of Sharon Otieno

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Kiplagat

After spending three nights in police cells, Migori Governor Okoth Obado will this morning be charged with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Sharon Otieno at the High Court in Nairobi.

The office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says Mr Obado will face the charge of aiding and abetting the commission of murder.

He will be charged alongside his personal assistants Michael Juma Oyamo and Caspal Ojwang Obiero.

In a statement, the DPP's office on Sunday said Mr Haji has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to ensure that the hitmen and other persons who have been adversely mentioned in the case are arrested.

Ms Otieno and Nation journalist Barack Oduor were abducted in Homa Bay on September 3. Mr Oyamo was in the car when the two were abducted.

Mr Oduor escaped death by jumping out of the abductor's car while Ms Otieno's body was found the following day in a thicket near Oyugis town.

Mr Oyamo was earlier presented to court but was not required to take a plea because police were yet to complete investigations.

The court allowed police to continue holding him for 14 days.

The court was told that the probe involved many suspects and there were exams being conducted-- including DNA tests and analysis of call data-- in a bid to nail the suspects who murdered Ms Otieno.

Kenya

New Traffic Law Ushers in Era of Instant Fines

Two years after the Traffic Act was amended to allow for instant fines to be slapped on motorists who flout traffic… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.