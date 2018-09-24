Kenya: Okoth Obado to Be Charged With Murder of Sharon Otieno

After spending three nights in police cells, Migori Governor Okoth Obado will this morning be charged with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Sharon Otieno at the High Court in Nairobi.

The office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says Mr Obado will face the charge of aiding and abetting the commission of murder.

He will be charged alongside his personal assistants Michael Juma Oyamo and Caspal Ojwang Obiero.

In a statement, the DPP's office on Sunday said Mr Haji has directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to ensure that the hitmen and other persons who have been adversely mentioned in the case are arrested.

Ms Otieno and Nation journalist Barack Oduor were abducted in Homa Bay on September 3. Mr Oyamo was in the car when the two were abducted.

Mr Oduor escaped death by jumping out of the abductor's car while Ms Otieno's body was found the following day in a thicket near Oyugis town.

Mr Oyamo was earlier presented to court but was not required to take a plea because police were yet to complete investigations.

The court allowed police to continue holding him for 14 days.

The court was told that the probe involved many suspects and there were exams being conducted-- including DNA tests and analysis of call data-- in a bid to nail the suspects who murdered Ms Otieno.