South Africa: Driver Dies, Another Man Injured As Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Vaal Marina

A driver was killed and another man was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree on the R716 in Vaal Marina in Gauteng on Sunday, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said their paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 11:00.

"They found the driver of the vehicle still entrapped. Unfortunately, the patient showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics," said Huyssteen.

Another man was found seated outside of the vehicle, according to Huyssteen.

"He sustained moderate injuries. ER24 treated the patient on the scene before transporting him to hospital for further medical care," she said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to ER24 paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations, added Huyssteen.

News24