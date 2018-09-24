Rubirizi — President Museveni has asked the people of Rubirizi District to shun Opposition propaganda, saying they are not providing solutions to people's problems.

"The NRM leadership is working for the development of every Ugandan and guiding you to focus on developmental issues unlike those [Opposition] who confuse, tell you lies and even support the wrong things," Mr Museveni said.

He was speaking at Ndekye playground in Rubirizi Town Council on Friday.

Mr Museveni added: "For me, I look at you as my grandchildren and that is why I cannot tell you to join wrong elements because I cannot tell my grandchildren at home to do the same. So, why would I tell people in the villages to be in wrong?"

He said the government is working hard to transform Ugandans economically and ensure peace and stability of the country.

Fight against crime

Mr Museveni said the criminality in Kampala will be brought to an end now that government is installing CCTV cameras in the city.

He added that those trying to disturb peace by killing people in Kampala are taking advantage of many vehicles and boda bodas but will be defeated the way the Allied Democratic Forces was crushed in Kasese and Rubirizi districts.

"Those involved in criminal acts in the city, I will be seeing them from State House Entebbe because now the whole of Kampala is under surveillance cameras and in that, crime in the city will be easily defeated," Mr Museveni said.

However, Forum for Democratic Change party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi said: "We critic the government over the wrong things they do. Therefore, it is our duty to inform the people of Uganda about the failures of government and how the government and Mr Museveni have failed. It is the duty of the Opposition to give alternatives to the people of Uganda if the government has failed to work for its people. I want to invite Mr Museveni to come and tell us what lies we are talking about his government today."

Mr Museveni visited farmers and community projects.

He visited Mr Godfrey Tayebwa who harvests 100 bunches of matooke every month in Kanyambiriri Village in Ndangaro Parish, Rutoto Sub-county.

Mr Tayebwa sells a bunch of matooke between Shs25,000 and Shs30,000.

Mr Museveni pledged to give him a Fuso lorry to transport the produce to the market.

He also visited Ryeru Super Millers Enkombe Brand Bunyaruguru owned by Mr Munil Kayemba and pledged a mixer machine.

President Museveni also pledged Shs400m towards the construction of Rubirizi District new administration block where he laid a foundation stone.

He pledged a minibus to the COVOID, an NGO involved in skilling and developing talent of young people.