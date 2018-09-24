Kenya: South Africa's Mokoka Spoils Kenyan Party At the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Nairobi — South Africa's Marathon Champion Stephen Mokoka spoiled what would have been a Kenyan top three finish party at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon held over the weekend.

In a course record shattering pace, Mokoka picked the top position finishing the 42KM race in a time of 2:08.31 in Africa's only IAAF Gold Label Marathon.

Mokoka the lead at the 33km point providing stiff competition to the Kenyan contingent led by second placed Albert Korir and compatriots Philemon Kacherian, Kipsang Kipkemoi and Nicholas Rotich who finished third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Mokoka had too much in the tank for Albert Korir who had to settle for second in 2:09.02 with Philemon Kacherian rounding out the top three some 11 seconds behind. Mokoka also claimed the title of SA Marathon Champion.

At the finish line, the Kenyan contigent received a heroes welcome from Kenyans based in South Africa who were accompanied by Sanlam Kenya Group CEO Patrick Tumbo.

In the women's race, Namibia's Helalia Johannes went one better than in 2017 to win the women's race, breaking Kenya's Isabella Ochichi's record of of 2:30.20 to cross the line in 2:29.28 with Failuna Mantanga of Tanzania also breaking the previous record, clocking 2:30.00.

South Africa's Nolene Conrad finished 8th to take the South African title and broke her personal best of 2:35.21. Conrad clocked 2:34.39.

With close on 22 000 runners, and as Africa's only IAAF Gold Label Marathon, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is growing every year. It has now established itself as the premier marathon on the continent.