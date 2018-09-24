24 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Driver Knocks Priest Dead At Zebra Crossing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Bagala

Kampala — Police are hunting a motorist who knocked dead a Catholic priest as he was crossing the road at Lweza on Entebbe Road on Saturday evening.

Rev Fr Augustine Kato of Lweza Parish was from his parish when the incident happened at the Zebra crossing. The motorist sped off after the accident.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said: "There are some people who saw the vehicle and they have shared some licence plate numbers of the vehicle they suspect to have knocked the priest. We have not yet got the car or its driver, but traffic officers have made some progress."

Section 125 of the Traffic and Road Safety Act, 1998, states that it is the duty of a driver to stop after the occurrence of an accident and ascertain "whether any person has been injured, in which event it shall be his or her duty to render all practicable assistance to the injured person". And when the driver does not stop due to security concern, he or she shall immediately report the accident to the nearest police station. Mr Owoyesigyire said the driver neither stopped nor reported to police.

According to the Police Crime and Road Safety report of 2017, pedestrians constitute the biggest percentage of fatalities and injuries on the roads. Of the 3,051 people killed in road accident in 2017, a total of 1,319 were pedestrians. Another 2,135 pedestrians were injured in the same year.

Uganda Episcopal Conference statement on their social media platform said "his body will be laid to rest at Uganda Martyrs Shrine Namugongo Cemetery today".

Uganda

Don't Allow to Be Misled By Opposition - Museveni

President Museveni has asked the people of Rubirizi District to shun Opposition propaganda, saying they are not… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.