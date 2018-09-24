24 September 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pay R4 If You Want to Use the Toilet At Home Affairs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nombulelo Damba-Hendrik

Security guards at Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape demand money from people who need the toilet

People visiting Home Affairs in Cofimvaba near Queenstown, Eastern Cape, say security guards force them to pay R4 if they need to use the toilet. If they don't pay, they are told to "hold it in" or use an open field nearby to relieve themselves.

This "business" has been ongoing for years, say locals, and the price has kept rising.

When GroundUp visited the offices, the toilets were locked. Two elderly women needed the toilet urgently. "First pay, then you can use the toilet," a security guard told one of them.

Nosebenzile Gwele, 62, from Mcungco village, said, "We are forced to use the open field if we do not have money to pay for the toilet. What is sad is that this is a government place and we are voters but we can't use toilets for free. We are forced to pay."

Gwele said she had arrived at the Home Affairs office at 8am. She was waiting for her grandchild to get a new ID card. She said she had already paid R8 to use the toilet so far that day.

A woman who identified herself as Nosandise from Chamama village said she was no longer ashamed of using the open field in front of Home Affairs. "People see our bums; we just made peace with that," she said.

Home Affairs spokesperson Thabo Makgola said the provincial management was looking into the matter. When GroundUp checked two weeks later, guards were still demanding payment to use the toilet.

South Africa

Ramaphosa to Unveil Mandela Statue At UN HQ On Heritage Day

While South Africans celebrate Heritage Day on home soil on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will extend the country's… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.