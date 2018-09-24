23 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Clear Road After Klipfontein View Residents Protest Over Water

Police are monitoring the situation on Allandale Road in Midrand after Klipfontein View residents blockaded roads with burning tyres earlier on Sunday.

They were protesting about water shortages in the area, provincial police spokesperson Captain Mavimbela Masondo told News24.

"A group of about 100 people were protesting about water cuts in the area but they have since dispersed. Their local councillor came and promised that the water will be restored," he said.

Masondo added that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers were currently at the scene "clearing the road".

He added that there were no arrests during the protest.

Source: News24

South Africa

