South Africa: MKMVA Says ANC Must Speak Out About Bosasa Claims

The MKMVA on Sunday called on the ANC to speak out about bribery allegations against Bosasa.

"The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association is concerned and disappointed by the continuing and deafening official silence by our Mother body, the African National Congress," said MKMVA's spokesperson Carl Niehaus in a statement.

He said his organisation called for "concerted and appropriate action" to be taken.

Niehaus listed a number of questions for which the MKMVA sought answers.

He urged that the investigations into Bosasa should form part of those conducted for the hearing of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Earlier this month, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen had charges laid against ANC MP Vincent Smith, Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane, former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni, and Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla.

This follows reports that these officials allegedly received security upgrades and other benefits from Bosasa, also known as African Global Operations, which secured contracts worth R10bn from various government departments.

Source: News24