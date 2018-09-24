23 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Wits Academic Resigns Following Sexual Harassment Allegations - Report

Professor Ivor Chipkin has resigned from his position as executive director at the Public Affairs Research Institute (Pari) earlier this month amidst allegations of sexual harassment, the Saturday Star reported.

According to the newspaper, a disciplinary process into the matter was apparently due to begin shortly when Chipkin resigned on September 6.

The newspaper reported that Pari research manager and interim executive director Mbongiseni Buthelezi had told them that there had been multiple complainants involved in making the claims against Chipkin.

Chipkin was then placed on special leave pending an investigation by Wits University's gender equity office (GEO).

The professor offered a written response to the Saturday Star in which he raised various concerns with the investigation process that ensued.

Chipkin has been extensively involved in academic research on state capture in the country.

Source: News24

