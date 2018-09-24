22 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two CIT Suspects Arrested, Guns and Cars Recovered

A security guard was wounded and two suspects, one of whom also sustained gunshot wounds, were arrested following a CIT robbery this afternoon near Forest Drive, Eersterivier outside Cape Town.

A group of armed men attacked a cash in transit vehicle at approximately 3pm today wounding the driver in the leg. They robbed the two guards and driver of their handguns, blew up the rear door of the CIT vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

An off duty SAPS member witnessed the incident and called for back-up. A Captain with his Blue Downs Cluster team responded to the incident. A shootout ensued between the police and suspects, some suspects fled on foot and others in vehicles. However, SAPS arrested two suspects aged 34 and 47 years old, with the 34 year old shot in his upper body.

The members from the Cluster Crime Combatting Unit also recovered a rifle and a pistol, with the serial numbers erased, in the veld through which the remaining suspects fled. The team also recovered three vehicles at a nearby cemetery. These comprised of a Mercedes which had been confirmed to be a stolen vehicle, a Hyundai Tucson and a Ford Fiesta. The latter two vehicles are still being investigated to determine ownership.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has been tasked with the investigation.

In the meantime, the National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has ordered that the 72 hour Activation Plan be mobilised. This plan comprises of the mobilisation of various disciplines of the SAPS as well as resources including members from Crime Intelligence, Forensic Experts, detectives and other specialised units. The purpose of this Activation Plan is to ensure that all critical intelligence and evidence which can assist in successfully tracing the culprits are not overlooked or lost. This Activation Plan has proven to be extremely effective in many instances of serious crimes.

General Sitole praised the off duty policeman as well as the members from Blue Downs Cluster for their speedy response. "The continued speedy response by our members highlights our commitment in stamping the Authority of the State," said General Sitole.

"Criminals must consider this as a warning that there are no easy pickings for them," added General Sitole.

