Namibia: Top Spy Case Record Still 'Secret'

PROSECUTOR general Martha Imalwa has advised The Namibian to approach the High Court to apply for the case record of a intelligence service manager Paulus Tshilunga, whose first court appearance on fraud and corruption charges was conducted behind closed doors.

Imalwa's comments were in response to questions whether she would respond to a letter from The Namibian, in which the newspaper requested that Tshilunga's court record be made public. Tshilunga died in an alleged suicide two weeks ago.

Although the prosecutor general did not respond to The Namibian's letter itself, she told this reporter in a telephonic interview that the records of the case could only be made public by the court where the matter was on a roll - in this case, the High Court of Namibia.

The case was moved from the Windhoek Magistrate's Court to the High Court after Tshilunga's first appearance in the lower court on 15 August. He was scheduled to make a first appearance in the Windhoek High Court on 18 October.

"I am not the one to make the decision for the trial record to be made public. They need to contact the High Court for that," Imalwa said.

The newspaper, through its lawyer, Norman Tjombe, on 28 August wrote to the PG's office to request that the identity of the senior spy service official, who was charged with fraud and corruption, and court records of his case be made public.

The Namibian also asked for access to the court to follow all proceedings.

"Namibia's public trials system is an essential part of the administration of justice for it enhances the public's confidence in the working of the judiciary," Tjombe wrote. "Our client and us are unable to understand how matters of corruption, fraud and theft, seemingly involving public funds, can be a threat to national security and therefore the in-camera [private] proceedings, as that is [an] affront to the principles of transparency, which Namibia, as a constitutional democracy, is premised on."

The Namibian also wrote to the intelligence service, informing them that they would publish "information regarding the fishing company owned and/or controlled by the Namibia Central Intelligence Service, and the fishing rights and quotas allocated" to the company allegedly owned by the service.

The lawyer pointed out that they do not think the information regarding the fishing company affects national security, and is also not covered by the country's Protection of Information Act.

Tjombe told The Namibian yesterday that apart from a statement that the trial is held in closed session to protect national security, it is not clear how national security will be threatened if the court proceedings or records of the trial will be made public.

The newspaper gave the service an opportunity to object to the publishing of the information regarding the fishing company. Government attorney Matti Asino - on behalf of the service - wrote to the newspaper's lawyers on 30 August, saying their client [intelligence service] "has not been able to finalise internal consultation" to respond to the newspaper.

Namibia's Constitution includes a section which states that court proceedings should take place in public.

However, the Constitution also states that the press or the public may be excluded from a court hearing or part of a trial "for reasons of morals, the public order or national security, as is necessary for a democratic society".

Section five of the Magistrates' Courts Act provides that court proceedings can be held in private in the interest of good order or public morals.

The Criminal Procedure Act further provides that all criminal proceedings must take place in a public court, unless it seems to the court that it will be in the interest of state security, good order or the administration of justice to have the proceedings behind closed doors.

Tjombe told The Namibian that since a trial can only be held in private for the reasons mentioned above, there should've been a public application for the hearing to be held in private.

He added that the magistrate was supposed to publicly pronounce themselves on what grounds a decision was made to have the hearing in private.

"It is unclear what determined the decision to have the trial in private."

He said they would be approaching the High Court to request for the court records to be made public.

The Namibian recently reported that the police are investigating Tshilunga's death after he was found dead in his vehicle on the outskirts of Windhoek the week before last Tuesday.

Tshilunga's alleged suicide came just about a month before he was supposed to make a second court appearance on fraud and corruption charges against him.