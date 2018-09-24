Namibia: Life Term for Killing Pregnant Woman

CONVICTED killer Edmund Elvis Nanub, who was found guilty of having murdered his pregnant ex-girlfriend five years ago, on Friday became the latest person in Namibia to be sentenced to a term of life imprisonment.

Nanub (35) was sentenced to life imprisonment on a charge of murder and an eight-year jail term on a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances at the end of his trial in the Windhoek High Court. He will effectively have to spend at least 25 years in prison before he may be considered for release on parole.

Judge Dinnah Usiku sentenced Nanub two months after she convicted him on the two charges.

Nanub murdered his former girlfriend Gedrudt !Noarises (25) brutally and painfully, judge Usiku commented during the sentencing. The motive for the killing was merely because !Noarises had left Nanub for another man, she noted.

She also said: "The crimes committed especially against women and children have become too common. The court must send out a strong message to society that such offences will not be taken lightly."

In her verdict, delivered on 13 July, judge Usiku found that the evidence before her proved Nanub murdered !Noarises in the Havana area of Katutura in Windhoek on 11 September 2013, and that he also robbed !Noarises by taking a gas stove valued at about N$350 from the shack where he committed the murder.

The evidence on which Nanub was convicted included a confession made to a magistrate in Windhoek on 16 September 2013, and an admission of guilt he made during a court appearance the next day. Nanub denied during his trial that he had made the confession and pleaded guilty in court, though.

In the confession, Nanub told the magistrate he hit !Noarises twice in the head with a brick after she had insulted him, then strangled her, and then cut her throat with a knife.

After that, he said, he covered her with a blanket, and left the shack where the incident had taken place.

!Noarises, who was the mother of two children, of whom Nanub fathered one, was in the early stages of pregnancy when she was killed. She was nearly decapitated when her throat was cut.

When he testified during a pre-sentence hearing following his conviction, Nanub had nothing to say when he was asked how he felt about having caused !Noarises' death, judge Usiku noted. He also maintained throughout his testimony that he did not kill her and therefore had nothing to apologise for, she added.

Nanub was employed at a lodge near Windhoek at the time of the murder.

One child - a daughter, aged eight - was born from his and !Noarises' relationship, while she was also the mother of a son, aged 11, judge Usiku recounted during the sentencing.

Defence lawyer Titus Mbaeva represented Nanub during his trial. State advocate Erick Moyo conducted the prosecution.