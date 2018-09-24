Namibia: Arandis' First Asbestos-Free Houses Completed

SINCE the launch of Arandis' five-year roofing project in April, about 20 houses had their asbestos roofs replaced with zinc-aluminium sheets.

The N$28 million project funded by Rio Tinto's Rössing Uranium mine intends to remove the hazardous asbestos roofing sheets from 823 houses.

Rössing built Arandis in the early1980s as a fully functioning and serviced town for its workers. The houses were considered among the best in the world, according to the mines managing director, Werner Duvenhage.

After independence, Rössing donated the town to the government, and Arandis became a local authority. With the help of the Rössing Foundation, it is 'upgrading' into a self-sustainable investor-friendly town.

As part of the upgrade, the roofing project was launched to ensure the town's approximately 9 000 residents enjoy safer and healthier housing.

"It's free of charge and a first in Namibia, and an effort to improve the town and lives of our residents," said Arandis mayor Risto Kapenda when he returned some of the houses to their owners.

Linda Hei-Gauses told The Namibian that she was pleased that her life was "finally safe again".

"The asbestos roofs were dangerous, and over the years they were damaged, causing rain and dust to come into the houses. It was also nerve-wracking when the children would jump on the roofs, either causing more damage, or injuring themselves," she said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Labour Organisation and the United Nations Environment Programme banned the use of asbestos after discovering that it causes lung cancer.

Asbestos use was banned in 1989. The first ban was made in 1973 on most spray-applied asbestos products used for fireproofing and insulating purposes.

The WHO estimates that 107 000 global annual deaths are caused by mesothelioma, asbestos-related lung cancer and asbestosis. In 2005, occupational exposure to asbestos was expected to cause 43 000 mesothelioma deaths and 7 000 deaths due to asbestosis worldwide. The asbestos used in-house for roofs, ceilings, fascia boards and window sills has a low health risk.

Asbestos risk increases if it is tampered with, for example during construction changes to a roof.

Asbestos has not been used as construction material in Namibia for many years as it has been replaced with more suitable roofing material since the early 1990s.