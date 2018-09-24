Namibia: 'Do Not Implement Ancestral Land Claims'

THE second national land conference must discuss issues related to ancestral land, but resolutions taken should not be implemented, says Swapo Party Elders Council secretary Mukwaita Shanyengana.

Shanyengana made these remarks on Friday during a media briefing when he launched the wing's position paper on land.

He said the land conference scheduled for next week should allow the topic of ancestral land to be debated with the view of maintaining peace and stability.

His views come at a time when Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa has ordered all Swapo governors and parliamentarians to attend the conference with one voice.

At the event, Shanyengana said although resolutions on ancestral land might be taken at the conference, the government should not implement them because the issue is associated with tribalism and division, and could also cause civil war.

He further stated that those claiming ancestral land have an agenda, "with the help of the outside world, to have this tribal thing", and transform Namibia into a federal state.

"The issue [of ancestral land claims] must be discussed at the land conference, but the resolutions on it should not be implemented. We have to protect the peace in this country at all costs, and we do not want to end up with civil war, like what happened in Angola and other countries," he reiterated.

Shanyengana added that the land conference should instead direct the government to buy or expropriate farms to expand communal areas, and resettle those who do not have land.

"We will be very stupid to accept ancestral land claims. First of all, this will take us to civil war. We will be fighting. Civil war will not take us anywhere because people are so integrated today," he said, adding that Namibia will also end up with demarcated tribal states if the issue of ancestral land claims is implemented.

"We understand that land was taken, but can we demarcate now that these people were here, and so and so were there? We will end up even going beyond what was done by the colonial masters," he claimed.

Shanyengana's statement was, however, met with criticism by Swanu parliamentarian Usutuaije Maamberua, who said the statement shows that the Swapo-led government wants to continue with the internal colonisation of some tribes by denying them their right to ancestral land.

"Anybody who is denying ancestral land claims is in bed with our former colonisers to perpetuate the dispossession of our land. I think the Swapo Elders Council is ignorant. They must stay away from our affairs, and deal with their own internal Swapo hullabaloos," he stressed.

Maamberua also expressed disappointment with the ruling party for "putting its members in shackles" and preventing them from having an independent view at the conference, after governors and parliamentarians were called to be briefed on what to say at the national event.

"They are violating the Constitution by taking away the right to freedom of speech of people. Those people are coming to the conference in shackles. We are going to abandon the conference, and fight for the liberation of our fellow Namibians so that we can liberate them for them to be able to talk freely during the conference," he stated.

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani on Saturday equally condemned Shanyengana's comment, saying it lacked maturity, and was "deliberately undermining the issue".

He added that while Namibia was still in negotiations on genocide with Germany to atone to the victims of "mainly land dispossession", those claiming ancestral land should be listened to, and the issues must be debated to find a solution.

"How do you expect a foreign government to atone to people who you say have lost land, and if they say that in their own country, it is tribalism? That is a flawed argument," he said.

"We must all agree that all Namibians are entitled to land anyway, in tandem with our laws, and that is a given. However, not all lost the same land, that is a reality. It is also a reality that we might not give the original land back, as economic dynamics have taken place," Venaani added.

One of the leaders of the Landless People's Movement, Hennie Seibeb, also condemned Shanyengana's statement, saying it was filled with a "tribal agenda", and that he was fuelling conflict.

He said civil war and tribal conflict would only take place when the Swapo-led government decides to be insensitive and limit other people from raising issues around their "unique circumstances".

"How can reclaiming that which was yours lead to civil war? Precisely non-discussion and non-implementation will add to tension and conflict. How do you wish to resolve potential conflict if you use the state's arms and laws to inflict structural violence on weak communities?" he asked.

"If a civil war breaks out, I shall start with him, not white commercial farmers," he added.

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Saturday did not confirm whether the government held a similar view to that of Shanyengana on ancestral land claims.

She, however, said all views regarding the land question will be discussed at the conference, and the outcome "will help us to move forward with greater speed and in unity to resolve the issue of land".