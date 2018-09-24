Namibia: Businessman Fears for Oranjemund Ghost Town

THE diamond mining town of Oranjemund is at the risk of becoming a ghost town due to the stagnation of its economy and unaffordable housing prices.

Concern over this prospect was raised by visibly frustrated local business owner Israel Kalenga in an interview with The Namibian last week, saying there has been "no visible economic progress" at the town since it was granted local authority status a year ago.

"It is just a matter of a month or two before this town collapses," he warned.

Oranjemund was established by Namdeb, formerly known as Consolidated Diamond Mines (CDM), in 1936 to cater for its mineworkers.

The former mining town is located in the far south-western corner of Namibia where the Orange River empties into the Atlantic Ocean - as the name implies.

Kalenga, who is also the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) branch chair, told The Namibian that high asking and rental prices on commercial and residential properties owned by Namdeb have negatively impacted population growth at the town.

"Sky-high rents and prices on Namdeb properties are driving people out of this town," he stated.

The businessman criticised the mining giant for already announcing it was going to end operations of its land-based mines near Oranjemund within the next 2-3 years, saying the pronouncement, which he termed "premature", was scaring off potential investors wanting to come to the town.

"It is uncalled for," he fumed.

Kalenga said a property developer recently pulled out of a deal to build a multimillion-dollar shopping complex, amid concerns of the impact the mine closure would have on the residents' buying power.

He described voluntary severance packages the company offers its workers as "hidden retrenchments inducing them to leave town".

"People are now leaving the town in droves," he added.

Kalenga, who is also referred to as the godfather of Oranjemund, furthermore accused Namdeb of reducing school subsidies for the children of employees at the local private school, resulting in workers enrolling them at schools in other towns.

He thus urged the government to play its role as a 50% shareholder in Namdeb to save the town from turning into a ghost town.

The entrepreneur, who has lived at Oranjemund for the past 45 years, said he will organise an NCCI fundraising gala dinner in collaboration with the local town council towards the end of November to lure business people to the town.

He explained the main aim of the event as trying to change the mindsets of potential investors who believe that once Namdeb leaves, that town would die.

"We have to save Oranjemund from becoming the second Kolmanskop (ghost town near Lüderitz)," he said.

The Oranjemund Town Council CEO, Shali Akwaanyenga, yesterday dismissed the ghost town concern as misleading, saying there is no truth in it.

He said the Oranjemund shopping mall development was still on the cards, that the council had already approved the design plans, and that the property developers will soon be on site.

According to him, the local council is optimistic about the growth and development of the town.

Namdeb's corporate affairs manager, Pauline Thomas, said the mining giant remained committed to communities impacted by its operations. "The Oranjemund Town Transformation Programme, which was instituted more than four years ago, is a key strategic focus area for Namdeb and is centred on ensuring that Oranjemund is a viable town," she said, adding the company's board of directors has directed the management to develop a robust town.

"Given that Oranjemund is a proclaimed town, this is a journey that cannot be accomplished alone by Namdeb, but requires the collaboration of various key stakeholders including the Oranjemund Town Council and the NCCI," she added.

Thomas said due to Namdeb's finite nature of business, it is natural that at some point it has to review, adjust and adopt new ways, in order to cope with its current reality.

Currently this was what Namdeb is doing, said Thomas, "The one thing that will remain constant, is that we will always be informed by the principle of due consideration to all our stakeholders," she further noted.