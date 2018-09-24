Tanzania: Zari's One Word Reply to Diamond Platnumz's Message On Her Birthday

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz on Saturday wished his baby mama Zari Hassan a happy birthday.

He sweetly addressed her as "the Mother of my Beloved kids".

And to everyone's surprise, Zari replied with a thank you comment.

Diamond wrote how he respects Zari; "Trust me, no matter how crazy & a proud man you think i might be, but am always grateful and i do respect you for that... thats why, you've never heard or saw me on any interview talking anything about you... .not even talking about my side point of what happened to us!!"

He added that Zari 'means more' to him than his blood brother or sister.

Zari commented to the hearty message with one word and a rose emoji writing, "Sante."

Her fans lauded her maturity while replying to her comment.

Kerubolynn wrote; "Lady your level of maturity and class is to be admired..Be blessed Zari."

Allglowy stated; "Strong woman. Like hapa kama unamuelewa huyu dada."

Hansplatinumz added; "wachaweee nasemaje mama tee wanyoshe mpaka washindwe kwenda chooni."

A very special Birthday to the Mother of my Beloved kids... Thank you for blessing me with 2 amazing & cute Kids and thank you for continue being a good Mother to my Kids... .Trust me, no matter how crazy & a proud man you think i might be, but am always grateful and i do respect you for that... thats why, you've never heard or saw me on any interview talking anything about you... .not even talking about my side point of what happened to us!!... coz the kids you blessed me with, means alot to me... ..and that is what made Love, respect and take you more than a blood sister / Brother for Life!✊🏼... .May God bless you with long life, Happiness, and More Winning!!! 🎉🥂🎂🥂🍾🎉

