Rwanda's Export Revenues Increase By $159.4 Million

Rwanda's agricultural performance has recorded a robust increment in export revenue thanks to the strategies that the government has laid in place.

The government raked in $515.9 million in a period of one year from July 2017 to June 2018, which was a 44.73 percent rise in comparison to a similar period last year. Under the 2016/17 era, the country collected $356.5 million.

Data from the National Agriculture Exports Development Board (NAEB) shows a 59.97 percent increase in the non-traditional agricultural exports (NTAEs) that generated over $354.7 million. Non-traditional produce consists of crops grown under low acreage usually for domestic consumption. However, they have debuted the international market to boost export receipts. Such products include fruits and vegetables.

The agricultural exports body early this year embarked on a nationwide exercise to register horticulture exporters. The initiative's aim was to boost competition and collaboration with the sector players for quality horticultural exports. It geared toward facing the challenges affecting them and coming up with the relevant solution to remain competitive.

On the other hand, traditional exports' receipts increased by 20 percent, to rake in 161.2 million as compared to 134.7 million within the same period last year. They include tea, coffee, and pyrethrum, which are the major export commodities from Rwanda. Tea production, in particular, had increased.

Agriculture, which is the East African country's main economic stay has received a boost from investors who have partnered with the sector players among other key factors to make the industry's exports successful.

Garden Fresh's Chief Commercial Officer, Marie Chantal Isugi said horticultural farmers are getting training and educational programs on how to best improve their economic activities, boosting yields and enriching their lives. "Having farmers increasingly embrace horticulture crops is among the indicators that smallholder farmers understand the importance of growing vegetables as cash crops. They go beyond subsistence only," she told the New Times.

Quality production is a major concern in the country and strategies are being implemented to ensure the objectives are met.

