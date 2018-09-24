24 September 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: PM Tours Southern Province

By James Karuhanga

Prime Minister Dr Edourd Ngirente on Monday started a two-day working tour of Southern Province, where he will visit different projects in the Nyamagabe and Huye districts.

It is his first tour in the Province since his appointment last year, in August.

The tour largely aims to monitor the implementation of government programmes and improving coordination among government institutions.

The visit starts in Nyamagabe District where he will tour Mwogo TVET School. From there he will proceed to launch 2019 agricultural season A in Nyamagabe District.

This launch will be held on the 57-hectare Mwogo marshland where 703 farmers who are members of a cooperative have embarked on maize cultivation.

From there the Prime Minister is scheduled to tour Gasaka modern market in Nyamagabe town.

The 2017-2024 national strategy for transformation has technical and vocational education and training as one of the key areas the government is putting emphasis on in a bid to buttress the country's ambitious road to economic prosperity.

Day one will be wrapped by a visit to Kigeme District Hospital, a medical facility serving more than 200,000 residents, and a subsequent meeting with key stakeholders at the district headquarters.

Tuesday agenda

On Tuesday the Premier intends to visit Huye District intent on, among others, having discussions with local leaders on what can be done to revitalise the district.

Read the original article on New Times.

