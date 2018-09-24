Kenya: Over 7,000 Book Kenya Airways Direct Flights to New York

About 7,000 travellers have already booked Kenya Airways (KQ) direct flights to New York ahead of the October 28 inaugural journey.

The flights between Nairobi and New York will play a pivotal role in boosting economic partnership between the two countries.

KQ will operate daily flights between Nairobi and New York both ways.

Through the direct flights, Kenya hopes to double the number of American tourists visiting the country to ensure the US remains the largest market of tourists in the country.

NON-STOP FLIGHT

KQ becomes the first airline to offer a non-stop flight between East Africa and the US.

The airline already serves Africa, Europe, Middle-East, Indian sub-continent and Asia.

President Kenyatta, who is in New York for the 2018 Annual United Nations General Assembly, lauded the airline and its partners for working together towards achieving what he called as a noble idea of having direct flights between Kenya and the US.

"On behalf of the Kenyan people, I thank the US government for working closely with us to make this realisation," said President Kenyatta during the dinner held in New York.

MEET INVESTORS

The President who is scheduled to hold several other business and bilateral meetings with key investors appealed to the Kenyan diaspora to take advantage of the direct flights friendly rates.

He said the new milestone by KQ would open Kenya to many more investors and tourists, thus strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

"The programme will provide a training and technical assistance on customs administration and border control for agencies that will handle KQ direct operations to the US," President Kenyatta said.

KQ chairman Michael Joseph and the Chief Executive Sebastian Mikosz thanked the President for supporting the airline and walking the journey to realize the dream.

Mr Kenyatta expressed his gratitude to the US government for offering an opportunity for the airline to participate in the Customs and Border Protection Advisory Programme.

He said the government has invested heavily in time and resources to attain the International Aviation Safety Assessment that allows direct flights to the US.