24 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KDF Kills 10 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Pandanguo, Lamu

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
(File photo).
By Mohamed Ahmed

The Kenya Defence Forces say they have killed more than 10 Al-Shabaab fighters in an operation in Lamu County.

The terrorists were killed when the soldiers ambushed them at Taksile area in Pandanguo, Lamu West, at 6.45am.

Pandanguo in among areas that have borne the brunt of terror attacks by the Somalia-based rag-tag militia.

Last year, the militants ambushed local police station and made away with drugs from a local health centre.

On Monday, KDF spokesman Paul Njuguna said seven AK47 riffles and bullets were seized in the operation.

"Three (of our) soldiers sustained injuries and are receiving medical care. Our soldiers are also in pursuit of the other militants who fled with injuries," said Mr Njuguna.

He requested residents of Pandanguo to share information with police should theu come across the injured militants.

"The locals are urged to participate in the weeding out of lurking terror elements in their midst, in order to assist in the progressive pacification of Lamu," Mr Njuguna said.

Locals in the county have occasionally been accused of helping the terrorists who, according to security agents, hide in their midst before launching attacks.

The killing of the terrorists is a win in the war against Al-Shabaab who have been maiming and killing security agents in the recent past.

