Liberia: Bringing 'Dubious' Money Culprits to Book

The brouhaha surrounding news of approximately LD$16 billion allegedly brought into Liberia between 2016 to 2018 has the ability to tint Liberia's image of a country in readiness to rebuild, and ongoing development efforts may just take a downward-spiral if the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government refuses to ensure that investigation into the matter is accelerated and the would be culprit (s) are made to bear the full weight of the laws of Liberia.

Being sufficiently aware of these facts, President George M. Weah has urged Liberians to remain calm as investigation into the saga takes an accelerated posture so as to bring anyone found a culprit to book.

"I want to inform you that investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding money (s) brought into the Country by the Central Bank of Liberia, and we will not rest until the facts are established and your questions are answered", he told the nation from New York where he is attending the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He emphasized "I ask all citizens to be patient and those involved in the investigation to be cooperative. I am confident that in the end, we will come to a logical conclusion into the circumstances surrounding this money and if anyone is caught in any financial malfeasance they will be held accountable to the full extent of the law."

"I can assure you my fellow Liberians, proper accountability of the money in question is vital to my government's ability to improve your lives. As we accelerate our investigation, to which I have invited international partners to join in advising us to ensure transparency, let us remain calm and have faith in the process", he mentioned.

He said "I believe that the overwhelming mandate I received from the Liberian people is a mandate to end corruption in public Service and I remain fully committed to this task. I promise to deliver on this mandate and I will not let you down."

The Liberian leader is expected to return to Liberia on Saturday September 29, 2018.