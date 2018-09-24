Liberia: No Need to Panic - GOL Dispels Fears Amid Threats From Effl

In the wake of a threatening press release issued on September 20, 2018 by a group calling itself 'Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia' (EFFL), flagging "a national security threat," the Government of Liberia, through the Liberia National Police is calling on all of its citizens to go about their normal business without fear of being intimidated or molested.

In a telephone interview with The New Liberia late yesterday evening, Police Spokesman, H. Moses Carter, said citizens should go about their normal businesses, stressing that law enforcement officers are fully in control of security across the country.

While calling on citizens to go about their normal activities, Mr. Carter also called on businesses as well as hospital, schools, commercial market and stores to remain open to the public.

According to Carter, the LNP has put into place all the necessary mechanisms to ensure peace and security remains the order of the day.

Meanwhile, Mr. Carter is calling on citizens to remain peaceful and not to get involve with anything that could bring them in conflict with law enforcement officers.

At the moment, the Government of Liberia is investigating the flow of money into the economy since 2016, so as to ascertain exactly what may have gone wrong.