Liberia: LEC Formulates Taskforce to Disconnect 'Illegal' Customers

Authorities of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) have constituted a new task force with the aim to reduce losses on the corporation's network.

"We want to inform our customers and the public that we have now constituted a large and effective task force mandated to commence an intensive program of commercial loss reduction on our network," LEC's management said in a statement issued yesterday, September 19 in Monrovia.

According to the authorities, the task force will carry out a targeted campaign of disconnecting all illegal connections to the network, and also those consumers found to have illegally by-passed their meters.

By the directive, the task force will focus on disconnection of "illegal customers," while customers whose meters are damaged and are currently on direct supply connections will be given the option to have a new meter connected to regularize their supply.

"Direct supply customers who refused to regularize their connection will be immediately disconnected from the network. The task force will be active in all areas of our network during the exercises. The task force will regularize all flat-rate customers by issuing them new prepaid meters," the statement said.

And because of that, "customers who previously paid for meters/connections, will also be connected by the task force," the LEC statement said.

"We see electricity theft a serious challenge, which is grossly undermining the inflow of revenue and LEC's potential to expand to other places. This is a service that all Liberians need. The corporation therefore, seeks the support of the public in combating this menace by reporting individual (s) involved," authorities said.

LEC will also intensify its efforts to ensure that individuals caught engaging in theft of electricity are arrested and prosecuted in keeping with the laws of Liberia.

The LEC assures the public of its commitment to increase access to affordable and reliable electricity throughout the country.