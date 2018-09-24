Liberia: Nimba Caucus Secures Us$3million for Development

Nimba County Legislative Caucus has secured about Three Million United State Dollars from the national budget for developmental initiatives in the county.

Speaking to a team of reporters, in Monrovia recently, Rep. Larry P.Younquoi said the money is distributed in all sectors including, health, education, sports and roads.

Rep. Younquoi mentioned that the money was allotted to enhance various strands of developments across Nimba County.

He revealed that during the Caucus meeting, every Electoral District in Nimba was represented by members of all districts within the county.

The lawmaker pointed out that Nimba County was blessed to have sourced funds from the national budget for developmental activities.

PUL Puts T-Shirts On Sale For Anniversary

This is to inform all journalists, media workers and members of the Press Union of Liberia that T-shirts for the 54th Anniversary of the Union will go on sale as of Monday, September 24, 2018.

Those desirous of making the trip to Buchanan, Grand Bassa County are encouraged to visit the Union's Headquarters to 44 Clay Street to pay for their T-shirt. Again, reporters keen to make the trip to Buchanan are to pay ten United States (U$ 10) while senior professionals like managers, publishers, editors, communication officers and media development practitioners are to pay twenty United States dollars (U$ 20).

Remember the amount will cover T-shirts, transportation, logging, feeding and periodic entertainment during our stay in Bassa.

We look forward to seeing you at the Headquarters beginning Monday.