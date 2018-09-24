24 September 2018

New Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Nimba Caucus Secures Us$3million for Development

By Obediah N. Gbeanquoi

Nimba County Legislative Caucus has secured about Three Million United State Dollars from the national budget for developmental initiatives in the county.

Speaking to a team of reporters, in Monrovia recently, Rep. Larry P.Younquoi said the money is distributed in all sectors including, health, education, sports and roads.

Rep. Younquoi mentioned that the money was allotted to enhance various strands of developments across Nimba County.

He revealed that during the Caucus meeting, every Electoral District in Nimba was represented by members of all districts within the county.

The lawmaker pointed out that Nimba County was blessed to have sourced funds from the national budget for developmental activities.

Liberia

