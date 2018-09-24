Liberia: Lawmaker Seeks Ellen Appearance

"As a Legislator, I have communicated with the Leadership of the 54th Legislature, demanding open appearance of the former President, to tell the citizens of the Republic of Liberia; where she got the authority from to print additional L$10billions into our economy," Rep. Cole.

Bong County District #3 Representative Marvin Josiah Cole, wants former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf appear before the full Plenary of the House of Representatives and explain why her administration reportedly printed excess of Liberian dollars valued at about ten billions, contrary to a Legislative mandate requesting printing of five billion. Plenary is the highest decision making body at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Cole of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) believes that Former President Sirleaf appearance before the Legislature will lay to rest speculations surrounding the reported printing of excess banknotes.

Currently there are claims and counter claims as to how much the 53rd Legislature mandated the Central Bank of Liberia to print during the tenure of former President Sirleaf.

Several lawmakers of the 53rd Legislature have disclosed that they authorized the printing of L$5billion, something former Central Bank Governor Milton Weeks has vehemently rejected, saying the bank received two authorizations, one for the printing of L$5bilion and the other for the printing of L$10bilions, totaling L$15bilions.

During a press conference last Thursday, the former Bank Governor disclosed that the total local currency printed in Sweden was L$15 billion which arrived in the country between October 2017 and April, 2018 in various denominations.

He went on to deny any involvement or knowledge of any missing containers of money as insinuated by some members of the public including the media, saying he remains committed to cooperating with the investigative team. The former Governor is among 15 people barred from leaving the country, government say they are persons of interest to the investigations.

With that claims and counter claims, Rep. Cole is of the opinion that Former President Sirleaf appearance before the Legislature will clarify the information.

Addressing a news conference at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia over the weekend, the Bong County lawmaker said if Liberia's fragile peace is to be maintained and sustained, there is an urgent need to clarify the misinformation currently dogging the nation and its people surrounding the flow of money into the country.

"With the reportedly disappearance of L$16bilions which has been in the space of the news outlets, my concern in this issues is the excess notes printed by the past government, under the watch of H.E Madam Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf our former President. I do believe... she must has been and I know she should be somebody who should operate in the confine of the law it is believe that the 53rd Legislature authorized the printing of L$5bilions. To the contrary, it has been stated in the public and in the space of our news that additional L$10bilions were printed under the watch of former President Sirleaf. As a Legislator, I have communicated with the Leadership of the 54th Legislature, demanding open appearance of the former President, to tell the citizens of the Republic of Liberia; where she got the authority from to print additional L$10billions into our economy," Rep. Cole said.

He however clarified that his request for the appearance of the former President is absolutely in no way meant that the former President is guilty but rather intended to clear the doubts in the minds of Liberians as well as setting the record straight.

While calling on Liberians to remain peaceful and exercise restraint amid the conflicting accounts, Rep. Cole also recommended an urgent probe into the matter so as to reach a logical conclusion of the matter.

Lawmakers here are cutting short their annual Legislative Break to ensure news surrounding the alleged disappearance of some Liberian dollars is fully addressed.

A communication seeking to recall both the House of Senate and Representatives is said to have been signed by several lawmakers in country.

Meanwhile, an Internal audit report from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), which was leaked to the West African Journal Magazine online, copies of which is in the possession of this paper shows that about 56 boxes of newly printed Liberian dollar banknotes, were received by the bank in various denominations such as L$5, L$10, $50, L$100 and L$500.

The audit report contained in a Memo dated backed April 4, 2018 to then Central Bank Governor, Milton Weeks, from the Director of the Internal Audit Department, Mr. Adolphus Forkpa, confirmed receipt on April 3, 2018 of a consignment of $374,750,000 (Three Hundred Seventy Four Million Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand) Liberian dollars from Crane Currency in Sweden through the Freeport of Monrovia on Bushrod Island.

Additionally, the Memo also revealed several documents showing the shipment of Currency by the CBL on Oct 17, 2017, November 17, 2017, December 17, 2017, January 18, 2018, February 18, 2018 and April 18, 2018; total boxes of currency consignment in various denominations received during this period was 3,276 for a total amount of $10,359,750,000 (Ten Million Three Hundred and Fifty Nine Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Liberian Dollars).

On March 29, another memorandum address to the Deputy Bank Governor for Operations Charles E. Sirleaf from the Deputy Director of Banking and PS, Ms. Miatta Oberly-Kuteh, advised of the transfer of eight pallets of printed materials from the National Port Authority (NPA) to the Central Bank reserve vault at the National Housing and Savings Bank in the commercial district of Waterside. The transfer was expected on March 30, 2018 and the memo also requested approval of a budget to facilitate the transfer.

Due to the confusion, President George Weah's administration has requested the assistance of national and international investigators including the United States Treasure Department, the FBI and the IMF to probe the matter and derive at a logical conclusion.

Government wants to know exactly the flow of money into the economy by establishing how much was printed and how much was infused into the economy.