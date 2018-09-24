Liberia: Moj Graduates Specialized Unit Officers for Internal Probe

The Ministry of Justice through the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BCR) on September 21, 2018 graduated several officers of the Specialized Investigation Unit who completed a weeklong Advanced Investigation Training of in Monrovia.

The BCR Specialized Investigation Unit is responsible for the internal investigation for its officers, jail breaks and other unwholesome activities within the prison system.

The Specialized Investigation Unit of the BCR is headed by Mr. Moses Lavela who was officially inducted into office on Monday, September 17, 2018.

Speaking at the close of the training over the weekend, the Deputy Minister for Codification, at the Justice Ministry, Cllr. Nyenanti Tuan on behalf of Justice Minister Musa Dean lauded the Swedish Government for its support that assisted in the conduct of the training.

Cllr. Tuan who also lauded the UNDP for continuous efforts in providing additional knowledge to the officers, expressed special appreciation to UNDP Country Representative Madam Karin Patterson for her support that propelled the training of the officers.

For his part, the Assistant Minster for Corrections and Rehabilitation, Minister Eddie S. Tarawali also thanked the Swedish Government and other Partners including Madam Karin for making the training possible.

Also making remarks, , Mr. Moses A. Lavela applauded the Swedish Government and the UNDP for providing the training opportunity and promised that the correction officers will work with in providing the necessary training to properly investigate criminal cases.

Speaking earlier at the opening of the Training, Assistant Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation at the Justice Ministry Mr. Eddie S. Taliwali lauded the Swedish Government, Irish Aid, UNDP, and the United Nations Human Rights (UNHR) for the support given the Government and people of Liberia.

Special thanks was also extended to the Sweden Corrections Services for two officers NiklasLjungblom and NiklasBostedt for their role in training Liberia's Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation Specialize Investigation Unit officers.

Minister Taliwali challenged the BCR officers to make use of the knowledge provided by the Swedish trainers who came to train them in basic investigative security training technique. The Assistant Minister also cautioned them to effectively execute their duties on professional without fear or favor.

Minister Taliwali said the total cost of the training, including two Trainers expenses, is twenty-five thousands United States dollars (US$25,000).The unit is made of eight officers, two females and six males.

Participants that attended the training include Moses A. Lavela, head of the unit, Samuel M. Benda Jr., Bendu B. Harris, Mark D. Walker, Jackson K. Kolako Samuel W. Jallah, Marron K. Carmo and Arthur B. Zotah.

At the end of the training the officers will receive badges and certificates as certified investigators.

The training which ends on September 21, 2018 focused on Advanced Investigation, Intelligence Information in Prisons, Investigation Skills, Reporting system, early Warning System Prison Security among others.

The Investigative unit was established in 2016 and has since been conducting investigation within the Bureau of Corrections.