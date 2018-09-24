Liberia: 250 Liberia Ebola Orphans Get Christ Embassy Support

The 2014 Ebola scourge is long gone but the scars still remains, as hundreds of school going children made orphan by the deadly epidemic struggle to get education. And so, the Inner City Mission, a subsidiary of the Christ Embassy Ministry in Liberia in collaboration with the Ebola Survivors Network of Liberia has embarked on the provision of scholarship for 250 Ebola orphans within Montserrado County and its environs.

In an interview with New Liberia at the formal launch of the scheme in Monrovia, Christ Embassy Liberia Senior Pastor, Alfred W. Mayson, said the program is his Ministry's way of giving back and contributing towards a solid future for the children of Liberia.

He said "we at the Christ Embassy Inner City Mission are distributing school materials and tuition to 250 children who are made orphan by the Ebola virus that ravaged our country in 2014. We are helping with US$150 for each child to settle their school needs that will include full payment of tuition and other fees, provision of book bags and other school material to enable them get back to school".

"This initiative was prompted by the word of God that reminded us to be our brother's keeper. And so, our church in Liberia looking at the economic situation in the country taught it would be wise to be a help to the less fortunate especially to those made vulnerable by the Ebola virus disease. We worked with the Ebola Survivors Network of Liberia to have the beneficiaries vetted for this exercise", he stated.

He mentioned "we strongly encourage beneficiaries of this program to take advantage of the opportunity provided them. I want them know that education is very important that even the Holy bible stressed on education. I would not have been here if I was not educated and it tells you how vital education is for our children and betterment of our nation and people".

"These are the future leaders of our country and they must be attended to. I called on all well-meaning Liberians and faith based institutions to join the process especially at this crucial time in our nation's history and send more children back to school", he added.