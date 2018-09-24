24 September 2018

New Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: 250 Liberia Ebola Orphans Get Christ Embassy Support

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Edward Blamo

The 2014 Ebola scourge is long gone but the scars still remains, as hundreds of school going children made orphan by the deadly epidemic struggle to get education. And so, the Inner City Mission, a subsidiary of the Christ Embassy Ministry in Liberia in collaboration with the Ebola Survivors Network of Liberia has embarked on the provision of scholarship for 250 Ebola orphans within Montserrado County and its environs.

In an interview with New Liberia at the formal launch of the scheme in Monrovia, Christ Embassy Liberia Senior Pastor, Alfred W. Mayson, said the program is his Ministry's way of giving back and contributing towards a solid future for the children of Liberia.

He said "we at the Christ Embassy Inner City Mission are distributing school materials and tuition to 250 children who are made orphan by the Ebola virus that ravaged our country in 2014. We are helping with US$150 for each child to settle their school needs that will include full payment of tuition and other fees, provision of book bags and other school material to enable them get back to school".

"This initiative was prompted by the word of God that reminded us to be our brother's keeper. And so, our church in Liberia looking at the economic situation in the country taught it would be wise to be a help to the less fortunate especially to those made vulnerable by the Ebola virus disease. We worked with the Ebola Survivors Network of Liberia to have the beneficiaries vetted for this exercise", he stated.

He mentioned "we strongly encourage beneficiaries of this program to take advantage of the opportunity provided them. I want them know that education is very important that even the Holy bible stressed on education. I would not have been here if I was not educated and it tells you how vital education is for our children and betterment of our nation and people".

"These are the future leaders of our country and they must be attended to. I called on all well-meaning Liberians and faith based institutions to join the process especially at this crucial time in our nation's history and send more children back to school", he added.

Liberia

Civil Society Group Wants Finance Minister Dismissed

The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) has called on President George Weah to relieve Finance… Read more »

Read the original article on New Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.