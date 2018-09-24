Liberia: As Liberia Celebrates International Peace Day Today

Liberia today joins other nations of the United Nations family to celebrate world Peace day which falls on September 21 annually. The celebration of peace day is very crucial to Liberia given that a large number of Liberians still need to be educated on the relevance of peace.

According to Madam JuliEndee, whose Crusaders for Peace along with the office of Liberia's Peace Ambassador, Rev. Dr. William R. Tolbert lll, have lined up programs in observance of the day, the programs include a parade on the principal streets of Monrovia, followed by an indoor program at the Monrovia City Hall.

It is indeed logical for Liberians to celebrate the 15 years of peace that was ushered in by the Accra Comprehensive Peace Agreement after more than 15 years of bloody civil war in Liberia that led to the loss of over 250,000 lives, the displacement of thousands of Liberians.

As Rivergee County Senator Conmany Wesseh, an astute peace activist who participated in almost every effort to bring peace to Liberia has stated, celebrating 15 years of peace after sixteen years of senseless war in which Liberians and neighboring countries made lots of sacrifices is an indication that embracing every effort to sustain the peace is mandatory, as Liberians ought to have learnt their lessons.

Certainly, despite the hue and cry around the country that peace cannot be compromised for the need for Liberians to press for justice, it is necessary to agree with the message of the Director for the Crusaders for Peace that the message of this year's theme, "maintaining the Peace" is going down well with the people because we are still maintaining the peace.

The Liberian society, as observed since the decade of the 1970s had always found itself divided, when it comes to matters relating to maintaining the peace and when it comes to matters of defining peace. It is always difficult to realize absolute peace and absolute justice in any society including the United States.

What is however significant to note is that every Liberian can attest to the fact that despite the challenges facing government, for 15 years absolute law and order has been maintained and the justice and judiciary system is working to the extent that people are arrested, prosecuted and jailed for offences committed such as murder, assault, driving offences, rape, aggravated assault among others.

Today, there is an unprecedented freedom of the individual and expression to the extent that there are more newspapers, radio and television stations more than ever before while civil societies continue to grow and the elements of democracy, such as the separations of the three branches of government are playing their relevant roles to the satisfaction of a large number of Liberians.

What is evenmore commendable is that despite government's present financial handicaps, that have considerably limited agricultural activities in the country thereby obligating the import of food commodities such as rice, the staple food, efforts are being deployed by government to reverse the trend.

The New Liberia therefore passionately appeal to all Liberians to continue to be steadfast and resilient to sustain the peace, by bringing out suggestions on how best to improve the climate of peace, justice, security and the rule of law in the country. It is high time that we continue to positively think of what to do to enhance education, health care-delivery, commerce and infrastructural development.

Indeed after 15 years of unbroken peace and stability, we must not remain complacent but continue working for peace as many Liberians are doing by avoiding those attitudes and things that has the propensity to sow the seeds of disunity and conflict. Let us strive to learn from the lessons of the past, especially from our civil war.