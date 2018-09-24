Liberia: Pres. Weah Attends 73rd Session of the UN in New York

The Liberian Leader, George Manneh Weah, departs the country today Friday, September 21, 2018, for New York, the United States of America.

An executive Mansion statement said President Weah is expected to participate in the main and marginal activities relating to the 73rd Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

While away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to the President, Nathaniel McGill, will Chair the affairs of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor, and via telephone conversation with the President.

The Liberian Chief Executive is expected to return to Liberia on Saturday, September 29, 2018.