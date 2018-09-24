24 September 2018

New Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Weah Attends 73rd Session of the UN in New York

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Liberian Leader, George Manneh Weah, departs the country today Friday, September 21, 2018, for New York, the United States of America.

An executive Mansion statement said President Weah is expected to participate in the main and marginal activities relating to the 73rd Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

While away, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to the President, Nathaniel McGill, will Chair the affairs of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard Taylor, and via telephone conversation with the President.

The Liberian Chief Executive is expected to return to Liberia on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Liberia

Civil Society Group Wants Finance Minister Dismissed

The Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) has called on President George Weah to relieve Finance… Read more »

Read the original article on New Liberia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.