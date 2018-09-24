24 September 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: 'Stray Bullet' Police Officer Denied Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Namibian police force officer accused of shooting two people and killing one with a stray bullet in Okahandja Park informal settlement last week was denied bail during his first court appearance.

A bullet fired by the on-duty officer, identified as Simon Hakandume, hit and killed Johannes Mbambi Muyingo, 29, who was holding his one-month-old baby in their shack in Okahandja Park.

Public Prosecutor Idda Hertha Itembu said the State is objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the offence and that it was not in the public interest if Hakandume were to be released on bail at this stage.

Itembu said the investigations were also at an early stage. Hakandume was advised to formally apply for bail and his case was postponed to November 2 for legal aid purposes.

Hakandume allegedly shot Muyingo while pursuing a suspect in the area who was wanted for assaulting his girlfriend.

The officer, a constable, firstly shot at a man identified as Johannes Kowetz, also aged 29, on the upper thigh, whom he allegedly mistook for the suspect. Kowetz, an employee of a local supermarket has been admitted at Windhoek Central State Hospital. He is not the suspect the police were looking for either.

In a similar incident earlier this month, Lavinia Kagola, 27, a mother of two, was struck by a stray bullet believed to have been fired by police in Kilimanjaro informal settlement. Kagola later died in the Katutura State Hospital.

Namibia

Lawyer Sues the Namibian Over Panama Papers Reporting

A Namibian lawyer filed a lawsuit against The Namibian newspaper over Panama Papers-related stories that linked him to… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.