24 September 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Senator Kaipay Calls for Independent Probe Into 'Missing Billions'

Monrovia — In the wake of recent revelation of the alleged disappearance of billions of newly printed Liberian Banknotes, Jonathan L. Kaipay, is commending President George Weah for taking immediate steps in probing into this extremely embarrassing economic situation.

But Grand Bassa County Senator, in a press release, said while he "acknowledges and appreciates the initial approach of President Weah to unearth the truth of this mysterious financial saga" he expects more.

"We also call on the President to go an extra mile by soliciting the expertise of a credible independent Body to conduct a Forensic audit to ensure best practices," says Senator Kaipay.

The release also quoted the lawmaker commending the President for appealing to the United States Government and to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to send in the FBI and Financial experts to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

The CDC-led Government, which is party to the prevailing financial impropriety, must not conduct its own audit because, to do so, will create crises of credibility and transparency, the Senator further maintains, the release said.

The Grand Bassa County Lawmaker made the disclosure in a phone call to his Capitol Hill Office in Monrovia from the US where he has gone to attend the 28th National Convention of the United Bassa Organizations in the Americas (UNIBOA).

Meanwhile, Senator Kaipay says he supports calls by his colleagues at the Legislature for an Emergency Session to assist in solving the mystery of the missing billions, since

it is the Legislature that authorizes the printing of the country's currency and which, according to the former Central Bank Executive Governor, Mr. Milton Weeks authorized the printing of the huge amount in question.

