Liberia: Post and Telecom, UL and USAID Discuss Educational Research Network

Monrovia — The Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications, UL, Digital-Liberia and USAID have held discussion for the possibility of establishing a National Research Educational Net Work (NRENS) in Liberia.

The discussion was held in the office of the Post Master General, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. to have an Educational Research Network centered on the proposal from the University of Liberia (UL).

The meeting was held over the weekend at the Ministry of Posts & Telecommunications. According to a presentation from Dr. Darlington Davis of UL informed participants that similar Education Network is operating in neighboring countries such as Ghana, Sierra Leon among others.

He further pointed out that the Educational Research Network is intended to create Internet Connectivity among various institutions and Universities at an affordable cost.

The Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr welcomed the initiative proposed by the UL and encourage them to work along with the ministry's technical expert team.

The USAID representative, Madam Victoria Cooper, and Digital Liberia representatives expressed a willingness to assist with both the provision of technical and financial assistance for the program.

She said if the proposal is implemented, it would help to significantly reduce the cost of internet for students across the country where the facility will be established.

It can be recalled in recent time, the ICT Draft Policy from the ministry for 2018-2023 stressed the need for the development of a nationwide e-Education system that supports schools, higher education, and training facilities across the country that interconnect them with each other and a relevant knowledge centers that provide curriculum integration among others.

Some of the participants from the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications were, Cllr. Edward K. Goba, Deputy Minister of Administration, Mr. Prosper Brown, Deputy Minister of Technical Service, and Mr. Edwin S. Kumon, Deputy Minister of Operation, Mr. James K. Sulunteh, E-Liberia Project Manager, AND D. Nalon Kaine Chief of ICT Project Coordinator.

Meanwhile the Head of the UL delegates, Prof. Weade Koba Wreh also expressed the high expectation of the UL to be counted among other high-ranking universities in Africa.