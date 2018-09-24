Namibia: Trauma Healing Network Hosts Inner Healing Programme

Trauma Healing Network recently trained 27 participants in the Colour-Me-Healed Programme.

Trauma in people manifests in ways that most people do not even recognise as the effects of unresolved traumatic experiences.

"We have become aware that there are so many causes of trauma in Namibia, every day more people are traumatised by, among others, accidents, abuse and domestic violence, natural disasters like floods and famine, diseases such as HIV/AIDS, work-related stress, rape, robbery, divorce, suicide, murder and the death of loved ones," according to information obtained from the Trauma Healing Network website.

"People are struggling with the pain of their heart wounds because they have difficulties coping with their trauma and to move on in life."

The Trauma Healing Network project is community-based and uses the Bible's message of hope and healing, as well as basic mental health principles, according to the website.

Judith van der Kraan of the Trauma Healing Network, which is affiliated to the Bible Society of Namibia, explained that the Colour-Me-Healed Programme focuses on four lessons (yellow, blue, red and green).

"Each lesson tackles different aspects of our life physical, spiritual, emotional, mental," she added.

After completing the training, the participants were certified as facilitators for the Trauma Healing Network.

"Our participants successfully completed the programme and were able to look into the aspects of their own lives as well as gain skills and knowledge on how to help others within their community to effectively deal with trauma," said Van der Kraan.

She said the participants' enthusiasm and warm nature created "an atmosphere for self-reflection, learning, engaging and connecting with God".

Similarly, Trauma Healing Network hosted a Healing Retreat in Khorixas.

"The Healing Retreat gave the participants a platform to reflect on their lives, through different elements of emotions like pain, anger, hope (through God) and growth (a new start) from a biblical perspective," said Van der Kraan.