Liberia: Stella Maris Polytechnic Student Wins 'We Write Liberia' Poetry Competition

Caldwell — A student of the Stella Maris Polytechnic Maureen Jennifer Davies has been named out of eight finalists as the winner of "We Write Liberia" poetry competition.

The poetry competition was organized by "We Write Liberia" in collaboration with Smart Liberia and the Liberia Poet Society.

The competition, which was held over the weekend, took place at the St. Maria Goretti Institution in Caldwell.

It was an eye-catching event, as each contesting poets brilliantly presented their poetry, personally written.

After an excellent presentation, Davies won the poetry competition with her poem title: "We are Liberians".

Also, Mohamed C. Jalloh, a student of the African Episcopal University, walked away with the second winner with his poem title: "To my mourning mother".

Speaking to FrontPage Africa after receiving the award, Davies said she got the passion for writing since her High School days, dating three years back.

"I am a science student but I think the best way I can explain about things that are going on around me is not by talking but by writing. I transfer all of my thoughts, my actions, into writing," Davies explains.

The young poet added: "I want this award to serve as an encouragement to all those who have the passion for writing."

"Writing is something unique. So, I like to urge young people that they do not have to wait for a competition before they start to write. You need to continue writing. As people read, the story you will tell lives on," the award winner said.

Androvish Berrian, the organizer of the poetry competition, said Liberians are creative but do not have the needed platforms to express their thoughts

He, however, called on the young people in the country to get involved in creative writing, despite the many challenges.

Berrian added that the young people in other countries are at their best when it comes to creativity.

"This competition is meant to recognize, encourage and empower young and talented Liberians to make the contribution to their society. I saw their writing, they are wonderful and I believe that there are hopes for the future," he said.

"There are many Liberians that want to write but they are not giving the opportunity."

Also at the event, the principal of the St. Maria Goretti Institution Madam Monica Berrian promised to pay a one-semester fee for the first winner. And help with the registration fee for the second and third winner of the poetry competition, at the various institutions of learning.

"This offer is from St. Maria Goretti Institute. Thank you and congratulation to all of you," Madam Berrian concluded.