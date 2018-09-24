Liberia: Deputy Information Minister Seeking U.S.$ 2.5m Damages From House of Representatives

Monrovia — Deputy Information Eugene Fahngon has filed a "Damages for Wrong" lawsuit against members of the House of Representatives. According to the writ, the lawsuit was filed at the 6th Judicial Circuit court.

Judge Yussif Kaba in the writ ordered the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff to summon the House of Representatives before the 6th Circuit Court on December 17, 2018 during the December term of court.

In his complaint, Fahngon prayed the court to hold the defendant (House of Representatives) liable for the disgrace, humiliation, embarrassment, mental anguish, distress and torture, which he claimed the House of Representatives' unlawful action caused him and his family. He is claiming a general damage in the tone of US$2.5 million.

In the writ, Fahngon claims that the damages he suffered at the hands of "people calling themselves representatives of the people" are irreversible and unquantifiable as his wife, children and ailing mother have suffered tremendous mental anguish.

"Wherefore and in view of the foregoing the plaintiff (Fahngon) facts and circumstances pray this honorable court to hold defendant (HOR) liable for the disgrace, torture, mental anguish, distress which their "unlawful" action cause him and my family and award him both punitive and general damages in an amount not less than US$2,500,000)," states the writ.

The House of Representatives recently declared the Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs and Tourism (MICAT), a non-governmental material and sentenced him to two nights in prison for legislative contempt.

In addition, the House's plenary levied a fine of L$4,99.99 on Fahngon. He was then sent to jail for proven misconduct against two members of the House of Representatives.

It took more than eight hours of legislative proceedings for members of the House of Representatives to decide the fate of Fahngon, who was accused of gross disrespect to Representative Edwin Snowe.

The representatives took the decision Wednesday, September 12, evening at an Extraordinary Session upon his (Fahngon's) appearance before Plenary to show reason why he should not be held in contempt after his scuffle with Representatives Edwin M. Snowe and Moses Acarous Gray. Min. Fahngon is on record for using vulgar language against the two representatives.

In an unprecedented event that was filled with drama, it took the House more than eight hours to arrive at the decision that was witnessed by cross-section of citizens including both supports of the Deputy Minister and the Legislature.

He was handcuffed and escorted to the notorious Monrovia Central Prison where he was expected to spend the next two nights.