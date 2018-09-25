25 September 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Airline' Merged With Air Zimbabwe - Minister Confirms

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
(File photo)
By Leopold Munhende

THE controversial Zimbabwe Airways has been merged with the troubled Air Zimbabwe, transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza confirmed Monday.

Simba Chikore, son-in-law to former president Robert Mugabe, took a lead last year in the establishment - using State funds - of Zimbabwe Airways in a murky deal with left many believing the former first family owned the airline.

Plans to establish the airline however, hit headwinds after Mugabe was toppled last November by the military.

Addressing reporters in the capital Monday, minister Matiza confirmed at the two airlines had been merged, adding that Zimbabwe Airways aircraft would service regional and international routes.

"I would like to inform the nation that Zimbabwe Airways is a government entity," the minister said.

"It is important to know that Air Zimbabwe does not have the adequate aircraft mix, an issue which has forced the airline to operate at a deficit.

"With the new aircraft in place government intends to merge Air Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Airways to complement one another on local and international routes."

Asked on why government had set up Zimbabwe Airways in the first place, considering the administration's failure to capitalise Air Zimbabwe, Matiza said there was nothing wrong with having a second national airline.

"There is nothing wrong with having two national airlines; it (Zimbabwe Airways) was set-up for strategic business but our main purpose right now is to have Air Zimbabwe in the sky," he said.

Air Zimbabwe is currently reeling under a legacy debt amounting to $341 million.

Meanwhile, Matiza revealed that government is working on setting up provincial airports and aerodromes across the country to stimulate growth of the tourism and related sectors.

Zimbabwe

Chamisa to Mnangagwa - I Don't Need Your Official Opposition Leader Job

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has again scoffed at Zanu PF plans to create an official leader of the opposition position,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.