South Africa: Six Arrested in Gauteng for Clocking Speeds Over 141km/H

Six motorists have been arrested in the Boksburg and Germiston areas for clocking speeds upwards of 141km/h over the long weekend.

In the early hours of Sunday on the N3, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers caught a 31-year-old man driving at a speed of 182km/h, spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said.

Thereafter, they caught another man, 27, driving at 172km/h.

Mokheseng said the two claimed that they were rushing home.

On Monday morning, another man who was driving a VW polo was arrested after he was caught driving 161km/h, Mokheseng said.

"The other three speedsters were stopped driving between 141km/h and 156km/h," he added.

Mokheseng said the six speedsters were detained at Boksburg and Germiston police stations and are expected to appear in the Germiston and Boksburg Magistrate's Court soon.

