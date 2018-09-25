24 September 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria's Internet Users Hit 104.6m in August - NCC

By Agency Report

Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to 104.6 million in August, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The NCC made this known on Monday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for August posted on its website.

According to the data, Airtel, MTN and Globacom gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, with 9mobile the only loser.

The data also showed that overall internet users increased to 104, 628,342 in August from the 103,671,778 in July showing an increase of 956,564.

The breakdown revealed that Airtel gained the more with 421,467 new internet users in August increasing its subscription to 27,508,240 as against 27,086,773 in July.

It further showed that MTN was second, gaining 387,972 new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 39,459,642 in August as against 39,071,670 in July.

It said that Globacom was the third gainer with 272,692 new internet users, increasing its subscription in August to 27,418,767 from 27,146,075 recorded in July.

NCC data however showed that 9mobile was the big loser with 125,567 internet users in August decreasing its subscription to 10,241,693 as against 10,367,260 recorded in July.

