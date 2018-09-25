Some residents of Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion, are experiencing water outages due to restrictions that are underway, the City of Tshwane has said.

The city received a formal notification from water utility, Rand Water, that water consumption had increased in the area due to high temperatures.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo on Monday said that then resulted in reservoir levels dropping.

"The high water consumption has prompted Rand Water to embark on restricting Tshwane meters (and those of other municipalities) in order to manage reservoir levels," Mashigo said.

He added that areas that were affected were Olievenhoutbosch extension 20 and 26.

Mashigo said the city's Utility Services Department was trying to arrange water tankers to assist affected areas.

"Should residents not adhere to water restrictions or not do their part to cut down water consumption, most communities are likely to experience water outages," he said.

The city has urged residents to, among other things, use grey water for watering gardens and flushing toilets, and to report water leaks and burst pipes in order to curb water outages.

Source: News24