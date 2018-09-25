24 September 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Woman Says No Regret Kidnapping APC Chairman's Son

By Agency Report

A female kidnap suspect, Fatima Muhammed, says she has no regrets kidnapping the four-year-old son of Bukar Dalori, the Borno chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ms Muhammed made this known when she was paraded before journalists in Maiduguri on Monday.

"I committed the crime because I am in love with money.

"I have no regrets over the crime I committed and even if it is my own child I will kidnap him for money.

"I know he is the son of the APC chairman; I took him because I want money to go and enjoy myself somewhere.

"Why should I regret anything," Ms Muhammed was quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria as saying.

Earlier, Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in Borno, said Ms Muhammed was delivered of a baby boy when she was arrested at Albarka Hotel in Maiduguri on Sept 21.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Muhammed allegedly abducted the boy and two others from a school and demanded for N20 million ransom.

Mr Chukwu said the woman and the child were in good condition at the time she was arrested by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

"It is pertinent to mention that the Fatima Mohammed was pregnant at the time she kidnapped the minor and gave birth to a baby boy in a Guess Inn while keeping the victim on Sept. 2," he said.

The commissioner said that two suspects, Muhammed Musa and Muktar Ali-Shaibu, both from Bulumkutu Area in Maiduguri, were arrested in Kano at the point of collecting the ransom.

He explained that the suspects, who admitted the crime, said they did it for the love of worldly things.

Mr Chukwu said that the command was also investigating involvement of an army major who paid the two days accommodation for the suspect to keep the child at the hotel, adding that the manager was also arrested. (NAN)

