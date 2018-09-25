Kenya: Woman 'Kidnapped' in Mombasa Was Faking Pregnancy - Police

Detectives in Mombasa have revealed shocking details on the alleged abduction of 20-year-old Saida Abderehman.

Mombasa Urban DCIO Jacob Kanake said on Monday that Ms Abderehman was not pregnant as claimed by her family.

It also emerged that Ms Abderehman had a miscarriage in March.

Mr Kanake told journalists that medical reports from Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH), where Ms Abderehman was admitted after being found in Nairobi, showed she could not carry pregnancy.

NOT PREGNANT

"We have confirmed with the doctors that the woman was not pregnant. Her cervix was not open to show if she delivered a baby or if an abortion was done.

"It is clear that there is something behind all this that we are not being told, but we will get to know it soon," said Mr Kanake.

Earlier, doctors at the CPGH said that "the matter is bigger than what we think".

The police boss spoke before he handed over the woman back to her family.

Ms Abderehman will be summoned for further interrogation.

The DCI boss added that the woman's mother, Ms Khadija BwanaOmar, and her husband, Mr Mohammed Abdulkarim, will also be summoned to give details surrounding the mystery story of their kin.

FALSE INFORMATION

Mr Kanake said charges, including giving false information to the police, may be preferred against her.

"We used our resources to look for the lady and we are happy we managed to get her alive but this is the beginning of this matter. We would want to know who was to benefit in all this," said Mr Kanake.

Despite the contradicting reports from Mr Kanake, the family insisted that Ms Abderehman was pregnant.

"I saw her. Her bump was big and no one could doubt if she was pregnant. We are just shocked with the turn of events," her mother Ms BwanaOmar told the Nation.

She spoke even as Ms Abderehman, who was abducted last week in Mombasa and surfaced in Nairobi without a baby bump, insisted she was kidnapped by six women.