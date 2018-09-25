Kenya: Why Kenyans Are Confusing Ngong SGR Tunnel for One in China

Photo: Nairobi News

Kenyans online have noted how the newly completed Ngong Standard Gauge Railway tunnel resembles a project in China.

Secretary of Digital Innovation and Diaspora in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi shared a photo of the tunnel on Monday.

Many Kenyans thought every aspect of the project was Chinese.

Chinese writings were prominent on the site with the few English translations being done on a smaller font.

Semi-permanent structures near the tunnel had Chinese writings only with no English translations.

Further, the architectural design of the tunnel resemble majority of Chinese tunnel and bridges.

Kenyans commenting on Itumbi's update questioned why the writings were in Chinese.

Kenya is officially home to the longest railway tunnel in East Africa. SGR Ngong Tunnel completed. @SGRHeadOffice @JamesMacharia_ #TransformingTransportKE pic.twitter.com/JaQ2Un37hh

- Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) September 24, 2018

Omoroh wrote; "Am saddened by the large Chinese writings with no Swahili translation. Ukoloni mamboleo."

Naftal Obwocha added; "My worry is the Chinese language all over the place."

Martin Gachie stated; "Is this Kenya or China? It looks more of a Chinese province than Kenya."

Johnie Muia wondered; "Don't you feel ashamed seeing everything written in Chinese language? What went wrong with these Itumbi like minions?"

Kevin Midigo questioned; "Lakini kusema Tu ukweli,mbona maandishi ya Kichina?"

Mose Mos wrote; "Stop reminding us how our money has been lost in this white elephant project..wachana na sisi we lipiwa rent pole pole."

Kndei added; "Is this in Shanghai or Ngong? Everything is written in Chinese!!! Kenya tuko na shida mingi sana. May God help us!!!"

Eric Mwangi stated; "For a moment i thought that tunnel was in China, or do Kenyans read and speak chinese nowadays?"

Mundir Abdirahman commented; "All those writtings! This great nation is sold folks."