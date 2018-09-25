25 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Gigaba Expected to Share Details of Amendments to Visa Regulations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to share more details of government's amendments to the visa regulations on Tuesday in Pretoria.

This follows an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday on changes to the visa regime as part of the economic stimulus and recovery plan.

The visa changes were approved by the Cabinet last Wednesday.

Ramaphosa had focused on amendments that will be made to regulations governing the travel of minors to South Africa and the list of countries requiring visas to enter South Africa.

The president also mentioned an e-visa pilot project that will be implemented and said visa requirements for highly skilled foreigners will also be revised.

"These measures have the potential to boost tourism and make business travel a lot more conducive. Tourism continues to be a great job creator and through these measures we are confident that many more tourists will visit South Africa," Ramaphosa said.

News24

South Africa

Ramaphosa Talks Trade and Peace in New York

Ladies and Gentlemen, Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.