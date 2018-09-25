Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to share more details of government's amendments to the visa regulations on Tuesday in Pretoria.

This follows an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday on changes to the visa regime as part of the economic stimulus and recovery plan.

The visa changes were approved by the Cabinet last Wednesday.

Ramaphosa had focused on amendments that will be made to regulations governing the travel of minors to South Africa and the list of countries requiring visas to enter South Africa.

The president also mentioned an e-visa pilot project that will be implemented and said visa requirements for highly skilled foreigners will also be revised.

"These measures have the potential to boost tourism and make business travel a lot more conducive. Tourism continues to be a great job creator and through these measures we are confident that many more tourists will visit South Africa," Ramaphosa said.

