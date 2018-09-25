Nigeria/Libya: NFF May Seek Change in Date of Eagles, Libya Clash

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may seek another change in date for the first leg of the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya, reports footballlive.ng. The website revealed that NFF officials are worried that the stadium might not contain all the fans expected for the match as was the case when Nigeria hosted Egypt at the arena last year.

Although Kaduna State government, which will foot the bills for the October 12 clash at Ahmadu Bello Stadium in the City of Crocodiles, was granted the choice of staging the match on a Friday by Confederation of African Football (CAF), NFF buffs remember how the same arena was jam-packed during an AFCON 2017 qualifier against Egypt.

With several fans failing to gain formal entry to the arena for the first leg of the crucial match between the Super Eagles and Pharaohs, many of the spectators had to resort to hanging on the floodlights, scoreboard and scaffoldings round the ground, which resulted in a fine from CAF.

With a view towards preventing a repeat of that ugly scenario, the report said the NFF was now seeking a shift in date from Friday to Saturday, October 13 for the first leg in Kaduna.

But that would mean a third shift in date for the match, which had initially been scheduled for Wednesday, October 10, before it was moved to October 12, at the behest of Kaduna State government.

That shift also necessitated a new date for the second leg, which has also been moved twice, from October 13 to 14 and now 15; but could now hold on Tuesday, October 16 if CAF granted NFF's request to shift the first leg to October 13.